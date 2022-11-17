Data centre in Chennai will go live in 2023: TEECL

CHENNAI: Techno Electric and Engineering Ltd (TEECL) has taken a leap towards cementing India’s status as a safe haven for green-energy-powered data centre with the speedy progression of the construction of its hyper-scale unit here. The data centre is set to be 100% powered through Captive Wind Power and will be operational by September 2023 as per the latest estimations. TEECL is leveraging its 35-year expertise in the EPC space as the solution for data centre companies to set up, maintain, and smoothly run entity in India. Ankit Saraiya, Director & Head of Data Center Vertical – TEECL, said, “As per our estimates, the facility should be operational by September 2023. The 24 MW Chennai Data Centre will signify TEECL’s arrival into the futuristic domain.”
