Business

Data centre in Chennai will go live in 2023: TEECL

The data centre is set to be 100% powered through Captive Wind Power and will be operational by September 2023 as per the latest estimations.
Representative image
Representative image
Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: Techno Electric and Engineering Ltd (TEECL) has taken a leap towards cementing India’s status as a safe haven for green-energy-powered data centre with the speedy progression of the construction of its hyper-scale unit here. The data centre is set to be 100% powered through Captive Wind Power and will be operational by September 2023 as per the latest estimations. TEECL is leveraging its 35-year expertise in the EPC space as the solution for data centre companies to set up, maintain, and smoothly run entity in India. Ankit Saraiya, Director & Head of Data Center Vertical – TEECL, said, “As per our estimates, the facility should be operational by September 2023. The 24 MW Chennai Data Centre will signify TEECL’s arrival into the futuristic domain.”

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

India
Techno Electric and Engineering Ltd
green-energy-powered data centre
Captive Wind Power
TEECL

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in