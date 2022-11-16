upGrad to hire over 1,400 people by March 2023

MUMBAI: Edtech major upGrad on Wednesday announced that it plans to hire over 1,400 team members by March 2023 to continue its growth and expansion plans to impact learners in India and globally.

According to an official report, the company has made offers to hire people across India and global offices between November 2022 and March 2023.

"We are expanding to house the larger teams that we are bringing on board. Also, while our focus is on strong online delivery models, we encourage our current and prospective learners to meet us in person while they decide on the right program for themselves," Mayank Kumar, Co-founder & MD, upGrad, said in a statement.

The majority of the 1,400 members will be hired as Faculty, Trainers, and Experts, followed by sales and marketing, content, delivery, and learning experience.

The focus of the hires will be on their high growth areas, which include Study Abroad, 10 Global Campuses, Job enabled and ready programmes that upGrad launched in India and the US in the last 90 days, as well as at its ATLAS SkillTech University in Mumbai.

To date, 'One upGrad' has impacted 8.2 million learners in soft skills, test prep, college-linked programmes, credential-linked programmes, placements, job changes, and career advancement.

Also, upGrad has signed new leases for 3,35,000 square feet in the last few months to be used for office space, offline campuses, learner housing, studios, and training rooms for a growing roster of teachers and faculty.