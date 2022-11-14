Deming Award conferred upon Rane Group chairman L Ganesh

CHENNAI: Recognised for his outstanding contribution in dissemination and promotion (Overseas) of Total Quality Management (TQM), L Ganesh, chairman, Rane Group, was conferred with the prestigious Deming Award, one of the longest-running and highest recognitions globally.

Receiving the honour in Japan, Ganesh is the third Indian and fifth globally to be bestowed with this award for his contributions.

He said, “The Rane Group embarked on the TQM journey in the year 2000 under the leadership of L Lakshman who was then the chairman. Commencing from 2003, five of our Rane companies won the Deming Prize and three of our group companies went on to win Deming Grand Prize. The benefits to the Rane companies have been significant. We have also tried to disseminate TQM practices to our suppliers and shared this knowledge through many forums and to other Corporates in India”.

The annual award is presented to organisations and individuals for having implemented TQM catering to its management philosophy, scope, the scale of business, type, and management environment. Established in 1951, the award was instituted to pay tribute to W Edwards Deming, who made a significant contribution to the spread of statistical quality control in Japan, following World War II.