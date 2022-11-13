Crypto needs oversight to avoid harming Americans: White House

WASHINGTON: Cryptocurrencies risk harming everyday Americans without proper oversight and the latest news involving crypto underscores these concerns, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre has said.
“This is something that clearly we monitor and that we see as an important issue. The most recent news further underscores these concerns and highlights why prudent regulation of cryptocurrencies is indeed needed,” she said, noting that the White House will continue to monitor developments on cryptocurrencies.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android