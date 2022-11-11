TCS to create 1,200 new jobs in US amid layoff season

NEW DELHI: Amid the layoff season, tech major TCS on Thursday announced plans to create 1,200 new jobs in the US by the end of 2024.

The Indian company will create these jobs in the state of Illinois, along with accelerating its STEM outreach efforts in local schools to cover 25 per cent more students and teachers.

“I am thrilled that TCS will be expanding their footprint in the Land of Lincoln - with over a thousand jobs being added over the next two years,” said Illinois Governor JB Pritzker.

“With their STEM Education Initiatives, the next generation of Illinoisans will be prepared for the innovative jobs of the future - jobs that will transform our state into the premier tech hub in the nation,” he added.

More than 3,000 Illinoisans currently work for TCS - including 1,100 who were hired within the last five years.