Business

Godrej Properties Q2 net profit rises 54 pc to Rs 54.96 cr

Godrej Properties Ltd said it has acquired 12 acres of land in Pune for the development of a housing project that has an estimated sales revenue potential of about Rs 2,000 crore.
Representative image
Representative imagePTI
PTI

NEW DELHI: Realty firm Godrej Properties on Wednesday reported a 54 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 54.96 crore for the second quarter ended September on higher income.

Its net profit stood at Rs 35.73 crore in the year-ago period. Its total income also rose to Rs 369.20 crore in the second quarter of this fiscal from Rs 334.22 crore a year ago, according to a regulatory filing.

On Tuesday, Godrej Properties Ltd said it has acquired 12 acres of land in Pune for the development of a housing project that has an estimated sales revenue potential of about Rs 2,000 crore.

Godrej Properties, which is part of the business conglomerate Godrej Group, is one of the leading real estate developers in the country.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Net Profit
Pune
Godrej Properties
Q2 net profit
Godrej Group
Real estate developers
Sales Revenue
housing project
Godrej Properties Ltd
Godrej Q2 profit

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in