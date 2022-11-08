Scope to improve the functioning of GST regime: PTR

NEW DELHI: Tamil Nadu Finance Minister PTR Palanivel Thiaga Rajan on Monday said there is room for improvement in the functioning of the GST regime. Speaking at the TIOL Tax Congress, 2022, he said there are “sincere concerns” on whether the Goods and Services Tax (GST) is moving to its best possible state by dedicating right amount of resources, human and technology as well as data analytics. “I must say there is still a lot of room for improvement… I have no political or personal complaints about how the GST Council functions but I do think that we could be implementing this a lot better with a lot more resources and a lot more diligence and attention than we spend today,” he said. Thiaga Rajan said that even though the Council is supposed to meet every three months, it does not meet every three months. “There are many groups of ministers or sub-committees which have been formed that are not quite meeting…,” he said.