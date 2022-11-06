Business

Ola Electric to touch production of 10 lakh units by November 2023

Earlier the company had said it has a current capacity of 20 lakh units per annum at its factory and it would be exhausted in the next six to eight months.
Representative Image
Representative ImagePTI
PTI

NEW DELHI: Ola Electric will touch cumulative production of 10 lakh units by November 2023, according to a new set of numbers shared by its founder and CEO Bhavish Aggarwal.

''Our cumulative production numbers: Dec 2021: 0; Nov 2022: 1,00,000; Nov 2023: 10,00,000; Nov 2024: 1,00,00,000.. This is the journey to #EndICEAge by 2025,'' Aggarwal said in a tweet on Friday.

