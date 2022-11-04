Ajit Mohan quits as Meta India head, may join Snap
Ajit Mohan quits as Meta India head, may join Snap

Before Meta, he served as the CEO of Star India’s video streaming service Hotstar for four years.
BENGALURU: Meta Platforms Inc said on Thursday its India head, Ajit Mohan, has stepped down to pursue another opportunity. “...I am going to lead the Asia Pacific region for Snap and be a part of the company’s executive team,” he posted on LinkedIn about his next move. Before Meta, he served as the CEO of Star India’s video streaming service Hotstar for four years.

