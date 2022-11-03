Wipro appoints Amit Choudhary as Chief Operating Officer

BENGALURU: Tech giant Wipro on Thursday announced the appointment of Amit Choudhary as its Chief Operating Officer and member of the Wipro Executive Board.

Choudhary will be responsible for improving organisational operational efficiency, and helping drive sustainable growth. He will work closely with Wipro's leadership teams across the organisation on transformation initiatives with the aim of improving customer-centricity.

Choudhary will manage global business operations, delivery excellence, CIO, CISO, and the enterprise risk management functions, the company said in a statement.

"Amit (Choudhary) brings an incredible mix of strategic thinking and credible execution," said Thierry Delaporte, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Wipro Limited.

"With his experience and unique understanding, Wipro will continue to build a business that delivers to the needs of our stakeholders. Amit will be responsible for expanding our transformation and driving operational excellence, doubling down on what is most important to our company, and where we can deliver the greatest impact for our clients," Delaporte added.

Delaporte joins Wipro from Capgemini, where he was the Chief Operating Officer for the financial services business unit, as well as a member of its executive committee.

Prior to Capgemini, Choudhary held various leadership positions at Boston Consulting Group and Cadence Design Systems, and consulted with boards and CXOs across industries, including financial services, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, and industrial goods.

"I am very excited to join Wipro, and look forward to working with the incredible team. I hope to bring new perspectives that will further strengthen the organisation's core business, while deepening the value we offer to our clients," said Choudhary.

Choudhary is an alumnus of the Indian Institute of Technology - Kanpur, and the Indian Institute of Management - Calcutta. He is based in New York.