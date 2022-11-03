Maruti Suzuki breaches 25 mn production mark

NEW DELHI: Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Wednesday said it has crossed 2.5 cr cumulative production mark. MSI started production in December 1983 and crossed the 10-lakh production mark in March 1994. It crossed 1-cr mark in March 2011 and 2-cr milestone in July 2018. Its first production facility came up in Gurugram, Haryana. It now has two manufacturing plants in Gurugram and Manesar in Haryana, with an installed production capacity of 15 lakh units per annum. It sells 16 passenger vehicles in the domestic market and also exports to around 100 countries. “2022 marks 40 years of Suzuki’s partnership with the people of India. Crossing 25 million cumulative production milestone this year is a testimony of Suzuki’s continued commitment and partnership with the people of India,” Hisashi Takeuchi, MD-CEO, MSI said in a statement.