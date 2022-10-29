India extends curbs on sugar exports by a year through Oct 2023

MUMBAI: India, the world's biggest sugar producer, has extended restrictions for sugar export by one year through October 2023, the government said in a notification late on Friday.
In May, the south Asian country restricted exports through the end of this month to contain a rise in domestic prices following records of exports.
India is expected to produce a record sugar crop this year, which could allow New Delhi to allow exports of up to 8 million tonnes, the government and industry official said this month.
