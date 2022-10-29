Business

AWS logs $20.5 bn in net sales in Q3, now at record $82 bn ARR

Graviton3 processors delivered 40 per cent better price performance than comparable x86-based instances.
Dt Next Bureau

NEW DELHI: Amazon’s Cloud vertical saw net sales increased to $20.5 billion in the third quarter this year, up 28 per cent (year-over-year) and now representing an annualised sales run rate of $82 billion.

With the ongoing macroeconomic uncertainties, the company saw an uptick in (Amazon Web Services) customers focused on controlling costs.

“We’re proactively working to help customers cost optimise, just as we’ve done throughout AWS’ history, especially in periods of economic uncertainty. The breadth and depth of our service offerings enable us to help them do things like move storage to lower-priced tiers options and shift workloads to our Graviton chips,” said Brian Olsavsky, Chief Financial Officer at Amazon.

“Our teams across AWS continue to work relentlessly to expand that breadth and depth, including recent launches of new EC2 machine learning training instances in AWS IoT fleet-wise,” said Olsavsky during the company’s quarterly earnings call.

