Hero MotoCorp partners with Terrafirma Motors to enter Philippines

NEW DELHI: Hero MotoCorp on Wednesday announced its plans to enter the Philippines for which it has partnered with Terrafirma Motors Corporation for assembly and distribution of its vehicles.

A part of the Columbian Group of Companies, Terrafirma Motors Corporation (TMC) will be the exclusive assembler and distributor of Hero MotoCorp motorcycles in the Philippines, it said in a regulatory filing.

TMC will set up an assembly facility of 29,000 square metres in its existing principal manufacturing facility situated in Laguna City and will start its operations in the second half of fiscal year 2024, it added.

“Our partnership with Terrafirma Motors Corporation to enter the Southeast Asian region is an integral part of our expansion strategy,” Hero MotoCorp Head of Global Business Sanjay Bhan said.