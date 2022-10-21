Musk plans to cut 75% of Twitter staff if he takes over: Report

San Francisco: As part of his bid to acquire Twitter, tech billionaire Elon Musk is reportedly planning to lay off close to 75 per cent of the microblogging site’s workforce.

Job cuts are expected in the coming months no matter who owns the company, according to the report, which cited interviews and documents, the Guardian reported citing a Washington Post report.

The news of Musk’s plans, should he ultimately take over the business, come at a difficult moment for Twitter, the report said.