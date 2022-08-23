Toyota doubles down on hybrid bet in India

BIDADI: Toyota is rebooting its strategy for India, doubling down on a bet that emerging markets will learn to love its hybrids, as long as the price is right.

Renowned for its pioneering Prius, the Japanese carmaker has struggled to sell large numbers of its hybrid Camry sedan since its Indian debut in 2013, partly due to a sticker price of more than eight times the annual income of a middle-class family. This time, Toyota is determined to do it differently with lower-cost hybrids, said four company and industry executives and suppliers who provided previously unreported details about the carmaker’s sourcing, production and pricing strategy.

Central to the strategy is a drive to cut the cost of full hybrid powertrains by making them in India, where the automaker’s factories are running well below capacity, and to source key materials within the country.

Toyota Motor is also leveraging its cooperation with partner Suzuki Motor, majority owner of India’s biggest carmaker Maruti, to benefit from its low-cost engineering know-how and mild hybrid technology. “The hybrid bet is a turning point. It will be a litmus test for Toyota’s future and success in India,” one person with direct knowledge of Toyota’s plans told a news agency. A full hybrid can be driven for stretches on electric power whereas mild hybrid technology only supplements the combustion engine to help cut emissions. However, mild hybrids have smaller batteries and cost far less.

Toyota’s Indian strategy is at odds with global rivals Volkswagen, GM and India’s Tata Motors, which are rushing to roll out pure electric vehicles, and comes in the face of criticism from investors for sticking with fossil-fuel hybrids. Generally cheaper than EVs hybrids typically have smaller batteries and are not reliant on charging stations, important factors in price sensitive markets such as India.NEW DELHI: The global number of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) transactions is likely to rise from 24 million in 2022 to 40 million by 2027, a new report said on Monday, cautioning the vendors about unregulated environment which is home to fraudulent activities and scams.

The report by Juniper Research stressed that vendors who partake in the NFT space may risk brand damage by association, due to the role NFTs have had in illegal activities, such as money laundering, scams and fraud.

“Environmental issues were also raised as a major concern, with the current way transactions are facilitated on the blockchain creating massive energy usage,” said the report.

The report said metaverse-linked NFTs will be the fastest-growing NFT segment over the next five years, increasing from 600,000 transactions in 2022 to 9.8 million by 2027.

It highlighted rising demand for immersive experiences as a driver of metaverse adoption.

To capitalise on this growth, the report urged consumer-facing businesses to create NFT-based content to meet changing demands from a younger, tech-savvy demographic, who are more ready to purchase novel forms of online and digital content.

An NFT is a unique token that exists on the blockchain, meaning it cannot be replicated.

This unique token could represent real-world items like artworks or music, with the ability to be traded with a transparent transaction history.

The report emphasised the need for regulators to work with industry bodies to standardise processes with reduced environmental impact and built-in consumer protections to enable vendors to utilise NFTs as a medium to further engage with consumers.