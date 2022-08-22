Stocks that hit upper circuits amid slump in benchmark indices

NEW DELHI: Indian stocks seemed to have lost some steam as they declined for the second consecutive session on Monday. The decline can be attributed primarily due to mild profit booking.

The latest slump in stocks comes after a five-week long consistent rally in the benchmark indices - Sensex and Nifty.

The indices declined 1 per cent each in the afternoon trade. But there were some stocks which ignored the overall market trend and hit upper circuits. Seamec, Sikko Industries, Transwarranty, Websol Energy, and Eros International Media were among the top gainers. Seamec and Sikko Industries hit 20 per cent upper circuits, whereas Transwarranty, Websol Energy and Eros International Media tasted 10 per cent upper circuits.

Some of the other stocks that hit 5 per cent upper circuit are Chemfab Alkalis, Brightcom Group, Kritika Wires, Arihant Capital, and Kshitij Polyline.