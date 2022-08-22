Only 1% Indians plan to buy e-scooters in next 6 months

Around 32 percent of respondents are not convinced about the safety and performance of electric scooters in August while in March this year, the number stood at 17 percent – as more than two dozen electric two-wheelers caught fire in March and April, according to data provided by community social media platform LocalCircles.

After more than two dozen electric two-wheelers caught fire in March and April, around 7,000 units were “voluntarily” recalled by electric scooter makers such as Ola, Pure EV, and Okinawa.