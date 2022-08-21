Decrypt: Gulzar to turn poems into NFTs

NEW DELHI: Legendary poet-lyricist Gulzar has collaborated with Kulturemint to turn his poems into NFTs.

Some of iconic pieces like ‘Samandar’, ‘Lal Haveli,’ ‘Baarish’ and ‘One-sided Love’ will be digitally immortalised into non-fungible tokens as part of this association.

“I am very happy to give my poems to Kulturemint for turning them into NFTs,” Gulzar said.

“Ever since the idea of Kulturemint was conceived, it has been a platform that sought to bring artists closer to their fans and now that we are finally live, we cannot wait to deliver,” says Govind Singh Sandhu, the co-creator of the platform.

Kulturemint seeks to demystify NFTs to the average person. Its transparency and ease of use is aimed at closing the gap between the artist and the consumer.