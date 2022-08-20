Akasa Air plans over 150 weekly flights by Sept-end
NEW DELHI: Akasa Air, which commenced services on the Bengaluru-Mumbai route on Friday, expects to operate more than 150 weekly flights by the end of September.
The airline started operations on August 7 and now flies on three routes - Mumbai-Ahmedabad, Bengaluru-Kochi and Bengaluru-Mumbai.
For now, the airline will operate two flights daily in each direction on the Bengaluru-Mumbai route.
“Further expanding its operations on the Bengaluru-Mumbai route, the airline will commence one additional daily flight from August 30, 2022, and another from September 19, 2022,” it said in a release.
It will also start a new route connecting Bengaluru with Chennai from September 10.
According to the carrier, it expects to cross 150 weekly flights by end of September.
Akasa Air has already announced flights for six routes across five cities - Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Kochi, Bengaluru and Chennai. Currently, the carrier has three planes and the third one was received on August 16. It plans to add one new aircraft every two weeks and its fleet size will be 18 aircraft by the end of March 2023.
Over the next four years, the airline will add 54 additional aircraft, taking its total fleet size to 72 planes.
