Samsung begins work on $15 bn R&D facility

SEOUL: Samsung Electronics on Friday held a ground-breaking ceremony for its new semiconductor R&D complex here, to bolster its global leadership in cutting-edge chip technology.

The S Korean tech giant plans to invest around $15.06 bn by 2028 for the 109,000-sqm complex within its Giheung campus in Yongin, 50 kms south of Seoul.

The facility is expected to help Samsung lead in areas of advanced research for memory and system semiconductors.

The ceremony drew some 100 Samsung executives and employees, including VC Lee Jae-yong, who received a presidential pardon last week for his bribery conviction involving former ousted President Park Geun-hye, it was reported.