Retail inflation for farm, rural workers rises to 6.6%, 6.82%

“Point-to-point rate of inflation based on the CPI-AL (Consumer Price Index-Agricultural Labourers) and CPI-RL (Consumer Price Index-Rural Labourers) stood at 6.60 per cent and 6.82 per cent in July, 2022 compared to 6.43 per cent & 6.76 per cent respectively in June, 2022 and 3.92 per cent and 4.09 per cent respectively during the corresponding month (July 2021) of the previous year,” a labour ministry statement said.