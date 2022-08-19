Torrent gas users in Chennai to pay Rs 45 per SCM

CHENNAI: Torrent Gas has announced that it has reduced the price of CNG and domestic PNG by Rs 5 per kg and Rs 5 per scm respectively with effect from August 17, 2022 across all geographical areas where it is present.

Reduction in prices has been made possible due to increased allocation of domestic natural gas by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas.

This will bring significant relief to customers and will give further impetus to the adoption of domestic PNG by households and CNG by vehicle owners.

With this decrease, the revised price of domestic PNG in Chennai will be Rs 45 per SCM (inclusive of taxes) ; representing a 29% discount to LPG and the revised price of CNG will be Rs 79 per Kg; (inclusive of taxes) representing a 48% discount to petrol.