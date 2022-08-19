Tata’s RE arm raises Rs 2k cr via shares to BlackRock-backed firm

“The board of directors of Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company, today approved the allotment of 8,36,05,049 equity shares of Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd of the face value of Rs 10 each at a price of Rs 239.22 per equity share (including premium of Rs 229.22) aggregating to Rs 1999,99,99,822 on a preferential basis to GreenForest New Energies Bidco Ltd, a company incorporated under the laws of England and Wales,” a BSE filing stated.