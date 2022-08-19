Residential demand up by 5 per cent in top 8 cities: Report

Despite rising prices and an increase in new launches in the last few quarters, unsold inventory saw a dip in the majority of the cities. Bengaluru witnessed the steepest decline of 21 per cent YoY in its inventory overhang, led by higher sales.

Only Hyderabad, MMR and Ahmedabad saw an increase in unsold inventory, which was led by significant new launches.

MMR still accounts for the highest share in unsold inventory at 36 per cent, followed by 14 per cent in Delhi- NCR and 13 per cent in Pune.