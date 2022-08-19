'India’s demand for gold up 43% in June qtr as economy recovers'

“India’s gold demand for Q2’ 22 left behind the anxiety caused by the pandemic in Q1 and marked by festivals and wedding buying, grew 43 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to 170.7 tonne. Akshaya Tritiya coupled with traditional wedding buying spurred jewellery demand by 49 per cent to 140.3 tonne, though on a low base as Q2 of last year was impacted by a devastating second wave of covid. Total jewellery demand for H1 (first half) reached 234 tonne which 6 per cent higher y-o-y. Gold investment that is, bar, and coin demand in Q2 was of 30 tonne which is 20 per cent higher y-o-y, whereas H1’ 22 demand of 72t at 11 per cent stronger y-o-y. Gold demand drew support from volatility in equity markets and inflation expectations,” stated Somasundaram PR, Regional CEO, India, World Gold Council.