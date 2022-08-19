DT Realty: Flex space start-up IndiQube forays into Madurai, Kochi
NEW DELHI: IndiQube, India’s leading tech-enabled flex space start-up has expanded into Madurai, Kochi & Jaipur, further strengthening its foothold in Tier II Markets.
Early this year, the company has signed up over 1 lakh sft of office space in Coimbatore, which was its first foray into Tier II cities.
Rishi Das, co-founder, IndiQube says, “We had a very good response in Coimbatore and have attained over 80 per cent occupancy in quick time. We realised there is a significant demand in Tier II markets for a good quality workspace product like ours and have since expanded our footprint into Madurai, Kochi and Jaipur. We plan to have 15+ tier II cities in our portfolio by next year.” With favourable policies, burgeoning infrastructure and enhanced quality of life, Tier II cities present a significant opportunity that is yet to be tapped on a large scale,” adds Rishi.
These IndiQube centres have a seating capacity ranging between 1,000 and 2,000 each, taking the overall tier-II capacity of IndiQube to over 7,000 seats.
“The advent of hybrid working has created a never-before opportunity for employees to live, study and work in the same city. ‘Work Near Home’ is gaining increased popularity, and tier II cities are bound to cater to this redistributed workforce in the new normal,” says Meghna Agarwal, co-founder IndiQube.
