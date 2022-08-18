Essar Oil UK signs new 60 mn litre fuel deal with DA Roberts

NEW DELHI: Essar Oil UK Limited has cemented a long-standing relationship with DA Roberts after signing a five-year, 60 million litre fuel deal with the Shropshire-based business.

The deal will see DA Roberts’ Gridley Brook garage in Whitchurch, Shropshire, rebranded as an Essar outlet, enabling the business to buy fuel direct from its manufacturing source to improve efficiencies and bring economies of scale savings.

As one of only six refineries in the UK, Essar is able to leverage its manufacturing strengths to provide quality products at value prices direct to dealers like DA Roberts rather than through third parties.

Dave Roberts at DA Roberts Fuels, said: “We know how important that it is our sites are well-equipped to handle the continued increase in demand from our customer base in Shropshire. With Essar’s support we’re well-placed to do that.”