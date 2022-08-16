Gold price falls by Rs 304 per sovereign

CHENNAI: Price of gold which has been continuously increasing for the past few days has dropped today.

Factors such as Ukraine-Russia conflict, Covid-19 outbreak and Sri Lankan crisis have been influencing the rates.

In Chennai, today, the price of 22 carat gold has dropped by Rs 308 per sovereign and sold for Rs 39,008 per sovereign.

The fall in price per gram of gold is Rs 38 and is sold at Rs 4,876 per gram.

Silver also has been dropped by Rs 1 per gram to Rs 63.80 and is now sold for Rs 63,800 per kg.