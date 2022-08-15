Decrypt: Decoding the Metaverse Index

The “metaverse” is a shared digital space that seamlessly integrates aspects of the real world — specifically things like ownership, identity, and financial value.

Come the Metaverse boom and come the The Metaverse Index! A unique solution for users to participate in the metaverse through access to multiple protocols rather than a single token.

The MVI aims to capture the trends in transition of entertainment, business, and social activities towards virtual economies, on the foundations of blockchain technology and NFTs.