Grasim Industries Q1 profit up 13 pc to Rs 2,759 cr

NEW DELHI: Aditya Birla Group firm Grasim Industries Ltd on Friday reported a 12.7 percent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 2,758.75 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 2,447.97 crore for April-June 2021-22, Grasim Industries said in a regulatory filing. Revenue from operations was up 40.77 percent at Rs 28,041.54 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 19,919.40 crore in the year-ago period.

Total expenses were at Rs 24,393.95 crore as against Rs 16,853.28 crore.

Shares of Grasim Industries were trading at Rs 1,645.15 apiece on BSE, up 2.83 percent from the previous close.