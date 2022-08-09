Coupon-finding marketplace Groupon lays off 15% of its staff

The chief executive says that the layoffs, as well as a reinvestment in marketing and initiatives that drive customer purchase frequency, will set the company up to generate positive cash flow by the end of 2022.

In a letter to staff, Deshpande said that Groupon is reducing its North America sales teams to focus on "self-service merchant acquisition capabilities". It is also re-organising the company to focus "only on mission-critical activities and leaning on more external support".

"In addition, we are proposing to reduce cloud infrastructure and support functions as we wrap up cloud migrations," the CEO said.

Groupon is also closing its Australia Goods business, more than a decade after launching there in the first place.

Finally, Groupon said that it will "rationalise" its real estate footprint to be more in line with hybrid work.