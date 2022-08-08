Maruti eyes 20 lakh units production this fiscal: Chairman

NEW DELHI: As per Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) data, domestic passenger vehicle sales in the domestic market stood at 30,69,499 units in 2021-22, as compared to 27,11,457 units in 2020-21.

On the outlook for the current year, he said, “The vehicle production would increase as the situation regarding the availability of semiconductors has improved. Your company has also made further improvisations to enhance production. I am exhorting our team to reach 2 million units, though doing that remains a challenge.”

Bhargava further said the launch of Grand Vitara, which will be manufactured by Toyota at its Karnataka factory, “is one of the reasons why we are expecting to increase production and challenge 2 million units”.

The new SUV will also come with Toyota’s strong hybrid technology, which “is the first-time cars with this technology would be manufactured in India”, he claimed.