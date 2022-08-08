Indian stock indices start fresh week on steady note

In July, FPIs bought equities worth Rs 4,989 crore and became net buyers after nine months, National Securities Depository (NSDL) data earlier showed. In the past one month, the indices - Sensex and Nifty - gained around 7-8 per cent each, respectively.

Notably, the Indian stocks recorded their best weekly performance during the week to July 22 marking its best week since February 2021.

On a macroeconomic front, this week will be jam-packed for investors as the focus of Indian stock market investors will now shift from monetary policy to inflation data, both in India and the US, expected later this week.

For the record, the monetary policy committee of the Reserve Bank of India has unanimously decided to raise the repo rate by 50 basis points to 5.40 per cent in order to contain the persistently high inflation.

The hike takes the repo rate above pre-pandemic levels of 5.15 per cent. The three-day monetary policy committee meeting commenced on Wednesday.

Raising interest typically suppresses demand in the economy, thereby helping inflation to decline. In line with the global trend of monetary policy tightening to cool off inflation, the RBI has so far hiked the key repo rates -- the rate at which the central bank of a country lends money to commercial banks -- by 140 basis points.