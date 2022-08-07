RBI maintained consistency in its monetary policy statement: FICCI

NEW DELHI: The Reserve Bank of India has maintained consistency in the recent monetary policy statement by focusing on the "withdrawal of accommodation" as its stance to contain inflation, said industry body FICCI.

"The Central Bank has delivered the third consecutive increase in the policy rate today - increasing the benchmark repo rate by a total of 140 bps since May this year. Inflation has been over the comfort range of the Central Bank, however, the recent moderation in global commodity prices should hopefully offer some respite going ahead," Sanjiv Mehta, President, FICCI said in a statement hours after RBI's monetary policy statement.