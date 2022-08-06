TN trumps other states in agro-exports, food tech: Minister

CHENNAI: Being one of the leading exporters in the marine, rice, dairy and cereal segments, Tamil Nadu has a competitive advantage over other states due to its abundant agro resources, said R Sakkarapani, Minister for Food and Civil Supplies, Consumer Protection and Price Control, TN.

In his inaugural address (virtually) at the 14th edition of the International Conference and Exhibition on Emerging Technologies in Food Processing Sector (FoodPro 2022), he said, TN is a leading player in the agro-processing sector with over 24,000 food processing firms registered under the SME category and 1,100 firms under the medium and large units. The state contributes 7 pc of India’s food processing output, produces about 120 lakh MT of food grains, 140 lakh MT of fruits and vegetables and 12 pc of fruit produce.

A CII study on ‘Unlocking Value in India’s Food Processing Sector’ was released by Pooja Kulkarni, MD, Tamil Nadu Guidance Bureau. Independent research and analysis for this report was conducted by McKinsey & Company, who served as knowledge partners.

“India is the largest country in terms of food production, processing, supply and consumption with manufacturing and agriculture contributing 8.80 pc and 8.39 pc to India’s gross value addition,” said B Thiagarajan, Chairman, FoodPro 2022.

“Even though the Centre has made many policy reforms when it comes to food processing industry, India’s share in the international food trade is a minuscule 1.5% while value addition to foods by processing is a mere 8% of total production. There is a scope for improvement with branded and value added products slowly making an entry,’’ said Satyakam Arya, Chairman, CII TN state Council.