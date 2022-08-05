Yamaha strengthens retail footprint in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: Two-wheeler major India Yamaha Motor has strengthened its retail presence in Tamil Nadu with the opening up of two new outlets in the region, the company said on Thursday. The subsidiary of Japan-based Yamaha, inaugurated ‘Blue Square’ outlets in Vellore and Mayiladuthurai under the expansion plan. Currently, it has 25 Blue Square premium showrooms in TN of the total 77 outlets across the country. “As a part of The Call of the Blue brand campaign, Yamaha is excited to announce the launch of two new Blue Square showrooms in TN, which is an important market for us. The premium outlets represent the heritage of Yamaha brand in international motorsports and will further pave the way in building a stronger retail network,” Eishin Chihana, the company chairman, said in a release.