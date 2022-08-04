Reliance Jio may launch 5G services in India on Independence Day

NEW DELHI: As the race to launch 5G services for millions of smartphone and internet users take steam, Reliance Jio may launch its 5G services on August 15.

Earlier this week, Akash Ambani, Chairman, Reliance Jio Infocomm, said that they will celebrate ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ with a pan-India 5G rollout.

“Jio is committed to offering world-class, affordable 5G and 5G-enabled services. We will provide services, platforms and solutions that will accelerate India’s digital revolution, especially in crucial sectors like education, healthcare, agriculture, manufacturing and e-governance,” he had emphasised after emerging as the leader in the 5G spectrum auction, including the pricey 700 MHz band.

With ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav,’ Prime Minister Narendra Modi has shared his vision of building a new Aatmanirbhar Bharat by the year 2022.

The initiative is to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of independence and the history of people, culture and achievements.

The official journey of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ commenced on March 12 2021 which started a 75-week countdown to our 75th anniversary of independence and will end on August 15, a day when pan-India 5G roll out can be announced.

“Jio is fully ready for 5G rollout in the shortest period of time because of its nationwide fibre presence, all-IP network with no legacy infrastructure, indigenous 5G stack and strong global partnerships across the technology ecosystem,” according to the company.

Jio said its 5G network will enable the next generation of digital solutions that will accelerate India’s AI-driven march towards becoming a $5 trillion economy.

“The speed, scale and societal impact of Jio’s 4G rollout is unmatched anywhere in the world. Now, with a bigger ambition and stronger resolve, Jio is set to lead India’s march into the 5G era,” said Akash Ambani.

According to a Nomura report, 700 MHz band could potentially give Reliance Jio “an edge in terms of network quality, especially indoors, and this could increase investors’ concerns on further spectrum outgo for Bharti if R-Jio were able to offer significant differentiation in network quality (vs Bharti) with 5G on 700 band”.