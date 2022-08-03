WazirX under ED lens for alleged money laundering

“In one of the cases, investigation done so far has revealed that one Indian Crypto-exchange platform, WazirX, operated by Zanmai Labs Private Limited in India was using the walled infrastructure of Cayman Island based exchange BINANCE. Further it has been found that all crypto transactions between these 2 exchanges were not even being recorded on the blockchains and were thus cloaked in mystery,” Chaudary has said. Meanwhile, the Superintendent of the Department of Financial Services (DFS) of New York, Adrienne Harris imposed a $30 million penalty on Robinhood Crypto, LLC (RHC) for failing to adhere to New York State rules regarding bank secrecy act/anti-money laundering (BSA/AML) obligations and cybersecurity laws and regulations.