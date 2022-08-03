Average inflation rate highest in 2022 at 6.82%

CHENNAI: Amid the debate over price rise and inflation in the country, a comparison of government data since the year 2014 discloses that the all India average inflation rate is highest at 6.82 per cent in current year 2022. As per the government data, the average inflation was 6.65 per cent in 2014, came down to 4.91 in 2015 and further slipped to 3.33 in 2017. Even in 2019, it was 3.72 per cent but jumped to 6.62 in 2020. Average inflation rate in 2021 was 5.14 per cent.