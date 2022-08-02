Zomato’s Deepinder forms umbrella firm with multiple CEOs

The company is going to call this larger organisation “Eternal”, at a time when Zomato’s stock gets hammered on Dalal Street (it was hovering around Rs 46 on Monday and has nosedived around 69 per cent this year). Meanwhile, the food aggregator reported a consolidated loss of Rs 186 cr in the Q1 of 2022-23. Its losses eased on both year-on-year and sequential bases. Its consolidated loss was Rs 359 cr in Q1FY22 and Rs 359.7 cr in Q4FY22.