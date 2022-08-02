PhonePe files complaint against ex-employees

NEW DELHI: Digital payments provider PhonePe has filed a complaint against its former employees for allegedly burning its QR codes in Greater Noida on July 28.

While some of the employees responsible for the act had joined Paytm earlier this year, sources revealed that the incident was a result of a personal grudge between them and their previous employer, and had nothing to do with leading digital payments company Paytm.

Paytm also clarified that it has no role in the incident and added that the matter is between Phonepe and its former employees. In a statement, the company condemned the incident and said it has already suspended the employees.

“This matter is between PhonePe and its ex-employees. We condemn the act committed by these rogue employees, who have already been suspended from the company pending a detailed investigation,” said Paytm.

“We do not tolerate any act of misconduct and always stand by the highest standards of work ethics. Paytm has been the pioneer of QR code payments in the country and takes great pride in significantly contributing to the growth of India’s digital ecosystem,” it added.