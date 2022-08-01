In July, FPIs pump Rs 5k-cr into Indian equities

This is in sharp contrast to a net withdrawal of Rs 50,145 crore from the stock market seen in June.

This was the highest net outflow since March 2020, when foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) had pulled out Rs 61,973 crore from equities, data with depositories showed.

FPIs turned net buyers for the first time in July after nine straight months of massive net outflows, which started in October last year.

Between October 2021 and June 2022, they sold a mammoth Rs 2.46 lakh crore in the Indian equity markets.