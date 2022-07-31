Rights, rewards, privileges brighten the future of utility NFTs

For instance, consider utility tokens from the music industry. Kings of Leon, an American rock band, released their album as an NFT collection last year, and utilised platforms such as iTunes and Spotify to offer different utility NFT variants in the album.

The album included an NFT featuring digital artwork and a digital music download option, which owners could redeem for a limited edition vinyl copy.

Another NFT variant in the album release also facilitated top seats at Kings of Leon concerts and shows. Lo and behold, the release of this music fetched around $2 million in sales.

The example of adding NFTs with a new approach in a music album reinvented the way buyers discovered utility with non-fungible tokens.

Now, enthusiasts could redeem NFTs for real-life record copies of the album. The utility NFT owners could also get exclusive rewards like best seats at shows of the band.

The album release as a series of NFTs provides a solid case for utility non-fungible tokens.