TVS Motor Company posts highest-ever profit in Q1

HOSUR: TVS Motor Company reported operating revenue of Rs 6,009 crore for the quarter ended June 2022 as against Rs 3,934 crore reported in the quarter ended June 2021. It reported EBITDA of Rs 599 cr for the first quarter of 2022-23 as against EBITDA of Rs 274 cr in first quarter of 2021-22. During the current quarter, the company reported profit after tax of Rs 321 cr as against Rs 53 cr during first quarter of 2021-22. The overall two-wheeler and three-wheeler sales including exports registered sales of 9.07 lakh units in the quarter ended June 2022 as against 6.58 Lakh units registered in the quarter ended June 2021. Motorcycle sales registered 4.34 lakh units in the quarter ended June 2022 as against 4.05 lakh units in quarter ended June 2021.