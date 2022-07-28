Taxwise: All that you need to know about ITR filing

CHENNAI: It is that time of the year, when everyone is scrambling to file the Income Tax Return (ITR).
Since the last day to do so falls on July 31, the income tax department has been doing its part by sending reminders – via SMS and emails.
So all that one needs to know about ITR is given below:
ITR is filed for a particular financial year ie between 1 st April and 31st March. In the following year, you need to file ITR. The last date to file ITR is usually 31st July of the next financial year.
Any individual whose income exceeds Rs 2.5 lakh in the financial year is required to file an income tax return in India. The limit may differ in case of senior citizens. In that case, it is Rs 3 lakh in the financial year and the threshold limit Rs 5 lakh in case of super senior citizens. It is noteworthy to know that for an NRI or a non-resident Indian, income earned or accrued in India is taxable in India.
Form 16
Salary slip
Form 26AS
Tax savings certificate
Deductions if any.
ITR1: Resident individual having income < Rs 50 lakhs from: Salary/pension, other sources, One house property
ITR2: Income source: every income from ITR1 > Rs 50 lakhs, Capital gains, more than one house property, foreign income / asset, holding directorship in a company, Holding unlisted equity shares
ITR3: Every income from ITR 2, Business/ professional, As partner in a firm, Presumptive income > Rs 50 lakhs
ITR 4: Every Income form ITR 1 presumptive income under Salary, pension other sources, house property I=total income > Rs 50 lakh
ITR 5: Applicable to firms, LLP’s, AOP’s and BOI’s
ITR-6: Companies not claiming exemption under Section 11
ITR7: Person / Companies under Section 139(4A), 139(4B), 139(4C) and 139(4D)
Fine of Rs 10,000 for those who do not file their income tax returns
Fine of Rs 5,000 will be imposed for those whose return is submitted after the due date
Rs 1,000 penalty for small taxpayers with their total income not exceeding Rs 5 lakh. In addition, belated filing may attract many other penalties/restrictions
Interest on due amount of Tax under Sections 234A
Tax Refund without any interest from IT department
Restriction in not allowing losses to set-off against future income
Individual/HUF/AOP/BOI (Books of accounts not required to be audited): 31st July 2022
Businesses (Requiring Audit): 31st October 2022
Businesses (Requiring TP Report): 30th November 2022
