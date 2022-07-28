NOCIL Q1 profit rises 40 pc to Rs 66.48 cr

NEW DELHI: NOCIL Ltd on Thursday reported a 40 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 66.48 crore for the quarter ended June 30.

Its profit stood at Rs 47.41 crore in the year-ago period.

The company's total income rose to Rs 509.95 crore in the first quarter of this fiscal from Rs 345.31 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, according to a regulatory filing.

NOCIL is into the manufacturing of rubber chemicals. It has a manufacturing facility in Navi Mumbai and Dahej.