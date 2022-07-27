SunnyBee Market opens second outlet in north Chennai

CHENNAI: Further strengthening their foothold in Chennai, SunnyBee Market on Wednesday opened their 13th store in Ayanavaram. The store is SunnyBee’s second store in north Chennai, in addition to the Perambur store. With a wide range of farm fresh produce, a selection of premium groceries and other personal care products, SunnyBee Market is all set to be the one-stop shop for the residents of the North Chennai area. SunnyBee aims to provide a wide range of product categories, with over 3500 items available in-store, including groceries, snacks, drinks, nuts and spices, ready-to-cook food, meat, breads, dairy, ice creams, cleaning supplies, and needs for personal care and wellness. The store, which is 1750 square feet in size, provides a seamless shopping experience.