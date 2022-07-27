Reduction in rice, cereals sown area worrisome: Bank of Baroda

CHENNAI: he uneven distribution of rainfall has sowed the fear of lower kharif sowing resulting in lower harvest and food inflation in the country, said Bank of Baroda in a report.

The sowing area for rice declined by 17.4 per cent.

According to the report, the uptick in the rainfall has resulted in pick-up of kharif sowing which rose by 0.1 per cent.

Out of 36 subdivisions, only 7 have received deficient rainfall during this period.

"However, there has been uneven distribution of rainfall and there is growing concern that this might translate in to lower sowing, resulting in lower production. This in turn might even adversely impact food inflation," the report said.

For the week ending July 15, overall kharif sown area has increased by 0.1 per cent compared with last year (previous week it had declined by 9.3 per cent).

Sown area of pulses (9 per cent) and oilseeds (7.4 per cent) has improved.

Additionally, cotton sowing has also been higher by 6.5 per cent.

However, the sowing area for rice has declined by 17.4 per cent and is worrisome.

Sugarcane and jute and mesta too have registered much lower sowing by 0.7 per cent and 1.4 per cent respectively, the report notes.