Paytm claims user data to be safe

NEW DELHI: After cyber-security company Firefox Monitor claimed that Paytm suffered a massive data breach two years back that may have exposed data of over 3.4 million users, the digital payments leader said on Wednesday that the data of its users is “completely safe”.

In a statement, a Paytm Mall spokesperson said the data of “our users is completely safe” and “claims related to data leak in the year 2020 are completely false and unsubstantiated”. “A fake dump uploaded on the platform haveibeenpwned.com appears to wrongly alert of a data breach on Firefox browser. We are getting in touch with Firefox and the platform to resolve the matter,” the company spokesperson added. As per Firefox Monitor, a security tracker by popular web browser Mozilla, Paytm was breached on August 30, 2020.